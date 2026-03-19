What a lovely thing to be an American while somewhere out there a war is raging for the defense of America, and the world, and for the survival of Israel.

A reader from Israel, my friend the Rebbetzin, 84, informs me that she has been spending her days in and out of bomb shelters, but that the mood in Israel is positive.

Back here, meanwhile, we are still discussing the Oscars.

War? Oh yeah.

So typical between our world and the world out there, Israel, for instance, where it is about survival.

Tell it to Megyn Kelly, says the Rebbetzin.

There’s the rub. We in America, living so large, cannot fully comprehend what it means to be living on the front lines where the rockets and bullets fly back and forth in a time of war.

That does not make us callous or indifferent, merely innocent. By the luck of geography, we are, we were, we always will be, per Mark Twain, “the innocents abroad."

Israel has no such luxury. No such luck. In a time of war, like now, everyone pitches in.

Not so in America, where war, this war, is a distant thing, and concerns us no more than who won an Oscar, and who won the ball game.

I am sure Megyn Kelly did not miss her appointment with the hair stylist. Four Arab women were killed in Beit Awwa in the Palestinian Authority by a cluster missile from Iran that fell on their hair salon.

Meanwhile, in Israel…

America is so rich, so powerful, it’s as if we occupy our own planet. Singlehandedly, through the Marshall Plan, we reconstructed Western Europe. Likewise, MacArthur for Japan.

Through it all, World War Two, Vietnam, we refused to adapt melancholy. Frivolity is our style, even during the worst of times.

Nothing stopped us swooning for Sinatra, nor Elvis, or the Beatles, even as the Soviets threatened to bury us.

Those were the very words from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev spoken at the stage of the UN, November 18, 1956. “We will bury you."

That was communism. Today, the message is the same from Radical Islam, intended chiefly, even directly at the United States and Israel.

Death to America. Death to Israel. Thus, went the damnations almost daily from mullahs in Iran. In other words, Radical Islam.

Imagine a nuclear bomb in the hands of these people. Both the United States and Israel found such a prospect intolerable.

Have you heard much from Soviet communism these days?

It has all backfired for Iran, which is to say the mullahs, as the United States and Israel target them to smithereens, and Israel blasts off their leaders one at a time.

Doomsday has arrived, just as they wanted, but it arrived not for us, but for them.

By no means, conspiracy theorists, like Joe Kent, did Netanyahu push Trump into this war, AND SINCE WHEN IS TRUMP A PUSHOVER FOR ANYBODY?

This is Trump’s war because someone needed to do the job, and he has no trust in who will come after him.

So why now? Time is short.

This is Netanyahu’s war for Israel’s survival, and yes, dear Rebbetzin, I will tell Megyn Kelly.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

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Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling ‘’thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."