Join us for a morning filled with prayer, music, and inspiration in celebration of Rosh Chodesh Nissan. The program will feature:
- Ricka Razel & her daughters
- Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi
- Sivan Rahav-Meir
- Jen Airley
- Rabbanit Shani Taragin
The event will take place on Thursday, March 19, starting at 9:00 AM at Beit Knesset Hanassi in Jerusalem.
This program is presented in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality and Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. It is dedicated to the memory of Sgt. David Goloventzitz, Hy"d.