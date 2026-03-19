Join us for a morning filled with prayer, music, and inspiration in celebration of Rosh Chodesh Nissan. The program will feature:

Ricka Razel & her daughters

Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi

Sivan Rahav-Meir

Jen Airley

Rabbanit Shani Taragin

The event will take place on Thursday, March 19, starting at 9:00 AM at Beit Knesset Hanassi in Jerusalem.

This program is presented in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality and Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. It is dedicated to the memory of Sgt. David Goloventzitz, Hy"d.