The Yesha Council released a statement condemning claims that the deaths of several Palestinian Arabs in a missile strike last night were caused by an Israeli interceptor.

"The Yesha Council has identified attempts over the past hour to spread false information aimed at inciting against the State of Israel and the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria. Arabs in Judea and Samaria claim that the missile which hit the wedding hall in the village of Beit Awwa in the Hebron area was an interceptor missile.This is an absolute lie!" the council wrote.

"The strike was caused by an Iranian cluster bomb. In a nearby Israeli community, there is also an impact site from the exact same fragmented warhead. This is further evidence of the ongoing efforts by anti-Israel Arab elements to spread misinformation and blood libels, aiming to harm the residents of Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel on the international stage."

The council added several videos showing the missile and its impact sites in nearby Israeli towns.