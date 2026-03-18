**Qatar Declares Iranian Diplomats Persona Non Grata, Condemns Attack on Ras Laffan**

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it has declared the military attaché and the security attaché at the Iranian embassy in Doha, along with staff working in the two attaché offices, persona non grata.

According to the statement, the ministry delivered an official memorandum to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran informing it of the decision and requesting that the individuals leave Qatari territory within 24 hours.

The announcement followed a meeting held on Wednesday between Ibrahim Youssef Fakhro, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ali Saleh Abadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Qatar.

The move comes amid a broader escalation in the region. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Pars gas field was struck in a significant development in the ongoing conflict, while Iranian forces launched missiles toward Qatar and Saudi Arabia after threatening to target oil and gas facilities across the Gulf.

Against this backdrop, the Qatari ministry stated that its decision was taken in response to "the repeated Iranian targeting and brutal aggression that affected the State of Qatar and violated its sovereignty and security," describing it as a "blatant violation of international law" and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

It warned that "the continuation of this hostile approach" by Iran would be met with additional measures to ensure the protection of Qatar’s sovereignty, security, and national interests.

The ministry emphasized that Qatar "retains its right to take the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security in accordance with international law."

In a separate statement, Qatar strongly condemned what it described as a "brutal Iranian attack" targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City, which "resulted in fires that caused significant damage to the facility."

QatarEnergy reported "extensive damage" following the strike, while Saudi authorities said they intercepted ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and thwarted a drone attack on a gas installation in the country’s east.

The Foreign Ministry said the attack constituted "a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the state’s sovereignty," as well as "a direct threat to its national security and regional stability."

The statement noted that Qatar "has distanced itself from this war since its beginning" and has been careful not to engage in escalation, but asserted that Iran "insists on targeting it and neighboring countries in an irresponsible approach that undermines regional security and threatens international peace."

The ministry stressed that Qatar has "repeatedly called for the necessity of not targeting civilian and energy facilities," including those within Iran, in order to preserve regional resources and maintain international peace and security. It added that Iran "continues its escalatory policies that push the region toward the abyss and draw countries that are not party to the crisis into the conflict."

The ministry said the attack constitutes "a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817" and renewed its call on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and to take necessary measures to halt such violations and deter those responsible.

The escalation has contributed to disruptions in global energy markets, with oil prices rising sharply and concerns mounting over the security of key infrastructure in the Gulf, alongside fears of prolonged damage to critical facilities.

Qatar also reaffirmed that it "reserves the right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," stressing that it will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Iran has also warned that additional oil and gas sites across neighboring countries could be targeted, describing them as potential objectives in the conflict.