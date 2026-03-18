צפו בתיעוד חדש מהתמרון בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent days, forces of the Israel Defense Forces 36th Division have intensified targeted ground operations toward an additional location in southern Lebanon. So far, troops have eliminated dozens of militants and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF said, “This operation is part of the effort to establish a forward defense that will create an additional security layer for residents of the north. The IDF will continue to act forcefully against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will not allow harm to the civilians of the State of Israel."