International anti-Israel flotilla coalitions announced plans on Wednesday to unite under a single initiative for a large-scale maritime mission to Gaza in spring 2026.

According to a press release, the “Global Sumud Flotilla" will bring together multiple groups, including Thousand Madleens to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Freedom and Sumud Flotilla Eurasia, the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, Sumud Nusantara, and the People’s Flotilla Movement.

Organizers stated that the mission will be conducted as one integrated operation rather than separate parallel sailings, aligning vessels, delegations, medical teams, and reconstruction specialists under a unified framework.

The initiative is described as the "largest civilian maritime action for Palestine to date," with organizers citing calls from Palestinian Arabs for coordinated international civilian efforts.

The flotilla is structured around six stated objectives: breaking what organizers termed Israel’s “illegal siege," establishing a maritime corridor, mobilizing global action, delivering humanitarian aid, supporting reconstruction, and confronting what they described as international complicity.

According to the statement, the mission will include more than 100 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies such as food, baby formula, school materials, medicine, and other essential goods.

Organizers added that a dedicated medical fleet will include over 1,000 healthcare professionals expected to work alongside medical teams in Gaza. The mission is also set to include educators, healthcare specialists, and reconstruction teams intended to assist in rebuilding homes, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.

The statement further said the initiative rejects reconstruction frameworks that, in its view, treat Gaza’s recovery as a geopolitical project rather than a locally led process.

Organizers described the flotilla as part of a broader effort, which they claimed addresses ongoing conditions in Gaza, while acknowledging that the planned mission represents only a portion of what they say is needed for recovery.

Additional details, including Mediterranean departure points, participating delegations, and phases of the mission, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.