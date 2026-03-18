The IDF on Tuesday struck in the area of Beirut and eliminated the terrorist Hassan Ali Marwan, who was the commander of the “Imam Hussein Division," after his predecessor was eliminated approximately a week ago.

Marwan was previously responsible for the division’s operations and was appointed as the division’s commander following the elimination of Ali Maslam Tabajeh, the former commander of the “Imam Hussein Division," who was eliminated along with his deputy Jihad al-Safira, and several other senior operatives. In addition, during Operation “Northern Arrows", Dhu al-Fiqar, who had commanded the division before Tabajeh, was also eliminated. Marwan is thus the third commander of the division to be eliminated since Operation “Northern Arrows".

Marwan was responsible for coordinating between the division and senior military officials in both the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Quds Force. In addition, he commanded over the launch of missiles, UAVs, and rockets toward the State of Israel and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

In his role, he was responsible for the division’s operations, holding responsibility for all division operatives and managing the deployment of the division’s operatives across southern Lebanon.

The “Imam Hussein Division" is a military force used by the Iranian Quds Force to advance the interests of the Iranian terror regime and to carry out attacks against the IDF and Israeli civilians.

The IDF noted that the damage inflicted on the “Imam Hussein Division" significantly degrades the military capabilities of the Iranian terror regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon and across the broader Middle East.