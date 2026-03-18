איתור, זיהוי וחיסול | הצצה לפעילות יחידת האיסוף נגד חיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of its forward defensive posture, IDF troops have been deployed in southern Lebanon since Hezbollah chose to attack the Israeli homefront in defense of the Iranian regime. As part of the activities, IDF Field Reconnaissance units are operating in order to gather intelligence to direct IDF aerial and ground activity.

Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, IDF soldiers have identified and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists. The troops have also dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, anti-tank positions, observation posts, and subterranean shafts.

In one incident earlier this week, the troops identified and targeted two armed Hezbollah terrorists in the Bint Jbeil area.