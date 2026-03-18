האמירה התמוהה של השר כץ ערוץ כנסת

While addressing the Knesset plenum on Wednesday, Minister Haim Katz made an unusual remark that left those present wondering about its interpretation.

Katz, who holds the Tourism, Construction and Housing, Health, and Welfare portfolios, hinted at a new operational capability under development that could eliminate the need for sirens before missile launches.

In the middle of his remarks to the Knesset, Katz stated: "I don't know if I can say this, I believe we are moving toward a solution where we won't need an alarm before a launch."

Immediately afterward, it appeared as though the minister understood that he may have revealed sensitive information, and he added: "I don't know if I said too much."