As Israel endures an ongoing war with Iran, daily life has been fundamentally disrupted. Sirens continue to sound across the country as barrages of ballistic missiles are launched toward civilian areas, forcing families into shelters with little warning.

This is no longer a short-term emergency. It is a sustained reality.

Across Israel, schools have been shut down, businesses have halted, and entire communities are living in a state of constant interruption and fear. Parents are home with children. Breadwinners are unable to work. Income has stopped - but expenses have not.

Behind every alert is a family trying to hold itself together.

A reservist called up indefinitely leaves behind a household with no financial stability. A small business owner who survived the initial shock of the war is now facing prolonged closure. Families already living paycheck to paycheck have been pushed into immediate crisis.

And while military developments dominate headlines, the civilian burden continues to grow.

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This is where the Giving a Hand / Kupas Noisen Yad Fund plays a critical role.

The fund provides immediate, discreet financial assistance to families across Israel who cannot wait for systems, approvals, or bureaucracy. It is built for moments exactly like this - when urgency is everything, and dignity must be preserved.

Under the guidance of Rabbi Zev Leff Shlita, every case is handled with care, discretion, and accountability. Funds are distributed directly to those in need - quickly, quietly, and effectively.

To date, hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been delivered to families facing urgent hardship. That support has meant groceries purchased when income disappeared, rent paid despite uncertainty, and basic stability restored during a time of chaos.

But the situation has evolved - and so has the need.

This is no longer about recovery. It is about endurance.

Families are not just rebuilding - they are trying to get through each day. The economic impact of ongoing closures, combined with the psychological toll of constant alerts and displacement, has created a widening circle of need across the country.

The Giving a Hand / Kupas Noisen Yad Fund exists to meet that moment.

Not with promises. With action.

At a time when uncertainty defines daily life, your support provides something rare and powerful: immediate relief, restored dignity, and the ability for families to keep going.

Now is when it matters most.

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