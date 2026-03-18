Two serious incidents were reported Wednesday morning during sirens across central Israel and the Shefelah region, prompting emergency responses in both Rishon LeZion and along Route 3 near the Latrun Interchange.

In Rishon LeZion, a 71-year-old man collapsed shortly after entering a protected space following an early warning. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams found him unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. Paramedics initiated advanced resuscitation at the scene, including chest compressions, assisted ventilation, defibrillation, and medication. He was evacuated to Shamir Medical Center in critical condition, along with continued resuscitation efforts.

Paramedic Neta Lieberman said the man lost consciousness shortly after reaching the shelter with others responding to the alert. “We began immediate advanced resuscitation and evacuated him while continuing life-saving efforts. His condition was critical," she said.

At the same time, a serious traffic accident occurred on Route 3 near the Latrun Interchange, involving a truck and a private vehicle. The truck overturned during the collision.

MDA teams treated three injured individuals at the scene. The truck driver, a man in his 30s, sustained severe multi-system injuries and was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters worked to extract him while medics provided urgent care.

Senior MDA medics Yafit Ben-Shimshon and Shlomit Nuni said the crash may have been caused by panic from the siren. After being freed, the driver was evacuated by intensive care ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Two additional individuals from the private vehicle, both women, were treated for minor injuries and transported to hospital.