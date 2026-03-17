Netanyahu to Iranians: Celebrate, we're watching from above GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian people from the Air Force command center at the Kirya with a message of solidarity for the festival of Nowruz.

“I'm here with Israel's Defense Minister, our Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad, the Chief of Air Force, our senior commanders. In the past 24 hours, we knocked out two of the terrorist chieftains, the top terrorist chieftains of this tyranny," Netanyahu stated in reference to the assassination of Ali Larijani and the commander of the Basij.

"Our aircraft are hitting the terror operatives on the grounds, in the crossroads, in the city squares. This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire," he said.

"So celebrate and Happy Nowruz. We're watching from above", the prime minister concluded.