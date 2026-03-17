Rabbi Chaim Goldberg is the head of Brit Olam, an organization founded by Rabbi Oury Cherki for Noahiides around the world.

Passover is far more than a historical commemoration; it is the "operating system" of human history. When we open the Haggadah and read about the Four Sons, we aren’t just looking at educational models. We are uncovering the primary forces driving world events right now.

This profound insight isn't a modern invention. Over two centuries ago, the great Chassidic master Rabbi Nachman of Breslov revealed that the founding family of the Jewish people is the root of these four global archetypes. In his seminal work, Likutey Moharan (Lesson 30), he writes:

"...From Abraham came Isaac and Ishmael, Jacob and Esau, who correspond to the 'Four Sons' the Torah speaks of: the Wise, the Wicked, the Simple, and the One Who Does Not Know How to Ask... they correspond to the four spiritual kingdoms..."

Let’s explore how this ancient drama between Ishmael, Isaac, Esau, and Jacob is playing out on the global stage today.

The Revolution of Isaac: Life Above All

It all begins with Abraham, the moral compass of the world. Abraham had two sons: Ishmael and Isaac. In the famous story of the Binding of Isaac, Abraham taught humanity a lesson that changed history forever. In a pagan world where people sacrificed their children to angry gods, Abraham took Isaac off the altar.

He taught us that while faith is supreme, Life must always come before Death. The Creator wants us to live for Him, not die for Him. This is the root of the "Wise Son"-a commitment to building, growing, and sanctifying life. Sadly, as we see today, Ishmael did not internalize this lesson.

1. The Wicked Son: Ishmael and the Glorification of Death

Rabbi Nachman identifies Ishmael with the Wicked Son. In the Haggadah, this son asks, "What is this service to YOU?"-effectively removing himself from the human community. Today, this archetype is embodied by the radical forces led by the Iranian regime.

Unlike Isaac's legacy, which sanctifies life, we see an ideology today that glorifies death. This "Wicked" force doesn't seek to improve the world or coexist with it; it seeks to dismantle the global order and erase the "other." By turning destruction into a religious mission, this ideology betrays the fundamental lesson Abraham taught on Mount Moriah.

2. The One Who Does Not Know How to Ask: The Apathy of the West (Esau)

Opposite him stands the son Who Does Not Know How to Ask-the culture of Esau (often associated with Rome/Edom), represented today by Western civilization and the United States.

Once, Esau was the "mighty hunter," the builder of grand technological and economic empires. But today, the West often finds itself in a state of spiritual fatigue. He "does not know how to ask" because he has lost his moral compass. When a culture stops distinguishing between good and evil-or fails to recognize the danger of those who glorify death-it loses its ability to ask the important questions. Of him, the Haggadah says: "You must open for him"-it is our responsibility to re-awaken the West to the values of truth and life.

3. The Simple Son: Jacob’s Quest for Integrity

Then we have the Simple (Innocent) Son. This is Jacob, described in the Torah as a "Tam"-a man of integrity and truth. Jacob is the direct successor to Isaac’s legacy.

This is the State of Israel today. Israel is a nation that seeks one simple thing: to live in peace and justice. It is people that seeks to add life to the world, to innovate, and to build a moral society. This is the "Innocence of Jacob"-the courage to stick to the simple truth that life is holy, even when surrounded by a world that has either chosen darkness or fallen into apathetic silence.

4. The Wise Son: Seeing the Divine Plan

The Wise Son, represented by Isaac, understands that these global storms are not random. He recognizes the "Four Kingdoms" that Rabbi Nachman spoke of and understands that we are in a profound process of refinement. He is a radical optimist because he knows that in the end, Light and Life will always triumph over darkness and destruction.

Cleaning the "Shells": Coming Home

Returning to the Land of Israel is a process of "cleaning for Passover." During our long exile, we gathered "Sparks of Holiness" (science, progress, and global wisdom). But we also picked up "Shells"-foreign influences of materialism and spiritual apathy.

Our mission today is to keep the sparks but peel away the shells. We are returning to our authentic identity as Hebrews-a people who "cross over" to the side of Life, Truth, and Justice.

The Bottom Line: The Spring of Redemption

Passover is the "Holiday of Spring," a time of renewal. Despite the threats from those who glorify death and the confusion of those who are silent, we are witnessing a global awakening. Israel is leading the way back to the most basic moral clarity: Life over Death.

This year, as we sit at the Seder table and reflect on Rabbi Nachman’s words, we realize we aren't just telling an old story. We are part of the fight for the soul of the world. We choose to be the Innocent and the Wise; we choose to add light, believing that from Abraham’s altar to the present day-the path of Isaac and Jacob is the only one that leads to true freedom for all of humanity.