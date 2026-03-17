Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video on his X account this evening (Tuesday) in which US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed that the prime minister is still among the living amid social media rumors of Netanyahu's demise.

Amb. Huckabee stated during their meeting: "Mr. Prime Minister, I want you to know the President asked me to come and make sure you were okay."

Netanyahu replied: "Yes, Mike. Yes, I'm alive."

"I checked that, and I'm happy to see that. But he wanted to make sure because, you know, you guys get along too well," Huckabee said.

Netanyahu then commented on the assassinations of Iranian regime leaders and stated: "I know, and we shake hands with five fingers in each hand, you know. But I have to tell you, I'm alive, but I have this card. And yeah, don't read it. So it's a punch card. Today I erased two names on the punch cards, and you see how many more to go on this batch."

"We're wiping them out," Netanyahu said of the regime's leadership.