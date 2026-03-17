Stephen M. Flatow is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian Arab terrorist attack in 1995. He is author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror (now available in an expanded paperback edition on Amazon.com) and is the president of the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi. An oleh chadash, he divides his time between Jerusalem and New Jersey.

There are few weapons as universally condemned as cluster munitions. Designed to scatter dozens-or hundreds-of smaller bomblets over wide areas, they are inherently indiscriminate. Their danger does not end when the fighting stops. Unexploded “duds" can remain lethal for years, waiting for a child’s footstep or a farmer’s plow.

That reality helped drive more than 120 countries to sign the Convention on Cluster Munitions, grounded in a simple idea: some weapons are so dangerous to civilians that their use cannot be justified.

But like many principles in international affairs, its application appears to depend on who is pulling the trigger.

I have spent much of my life confronting the consequences of terrorism sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. My daughter, Alisa, was murdered in a 1995 attack carried out with Iranian backing. That experience has taught me something enduring: when the world applies moral standards selectively, it does not moderate violence-it invites more of it.

In the final days of the 2006 war against Hezbollah, before the Convention on Cluster Munitions existed, Israel deployed cluster munitions in southern Lebanon in terrorist areas from where civilians had fled. The international response was immediate, detailed, and relentless. United Nations agencies launched on-the-ground investigations. Demining teams documented failure rates as high as 30% to 40%, leaving hundreds of thousands of unexploded bomblets embedded in civilian areas. The United States examined whether Israel had violated agreements governing the use of American-supplied weapons. The criticism was not vague; it was specific, technical, and sustained. That outcry did not fade with the ceasefire. It became a central catalyst for the 2008 treaty banning cluster munitions.

Israel’s actions were dissected, debated, and ultimately used to shape international law.

Today, Iran is deploying cluster munitions of its own-this time mounted on ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli population centers such as Tel Aviv, Beersheba, and Rishon LeZion. These are not weapons used at the margins of a battlefield. They are designed to open at altitude and disperse bomblets across densely populated urban areas, sometimes covering several square kilometers in a single strike. Weapons experts have been clear: once such a warhead disperses, even sophisticated missile defense systems cannot fully stop what follows. The result is not only immediate casualties but the transformation of civilian neighborhoods into long-term danger zones.

In other words, precisely the kind of harm the international community claimed it was banning.

And yet, the global response has been markedly different.

Where are the urgent UN investigations detailing dud rates in Israeli cities?

Where are the sustained diplomatic campaigns, the emergency sessions, the resolutions that name the weapon and condemn its use?

Much of the official rhetoric has remained generalized-condemning “escalation" while often directing the sharpest criticism elsewhere. Amnesty International has, to its credit, explicitly called Iran’s use of cluster munitions in civilian areas a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law" and warned that such attacks may constitute a war crime. But those statements have not translated into the kind of unified and sustained global response that followed Israel’s actions in 2006.

The contrast is not subtle. When Israel used cluster munitions, the world responded with specificity, urgency, and lasting legal consequences. When Iran uses them-deliberately targeting cities-the response is muted, more conditional, and more willing to contextualize. That is not simply a political inconsistency. It is a moral one.

If cluster munitions are unacceptable because they endanger civilians, then that standard must apply regardless of whether the target is in southern Lebanon or an Israeli city. If the principle shifts depending on the identity of the user, then it is not a principle at all-it is a preference.

The danger of that approach is not theoretical. International norms only function when they are applied consistently. Once they are seen as selective or politically contingent, they begin to erode. And when they erode, the first victims are civilians-the very people those norms were meant to protect.

The unexploded bomblet does not distinguish between Jew and Arab, Israeli and Lebanese. It waits, silent and lethal, for whoever crosses its path. That was true in southern Lebanon in 2006. It is no less true in central Israel today.

If the world is serious about banning indiscriminate weapons, then the outrage cannot be selective, and the law cannot be optional. Otherwise, the skies themselves become a place where double standards fall-one bomblet at a time.