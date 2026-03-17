Every few minutes, another person reads this story and donates. Baby Milcha is only 2 months old - she cannot speak, she cannot ask for help, and she cannot fight this battle alone. Her doctors confirmed that without reaching a specialized pediatric liver center in Geneva or Germany within days, her chances of survival shrink with every hour that passes. What you are about to read may be the most important thing you see today.

Her mother, Feiga Tehila, has not left her daughter's bedside. The family has raised $50,290 toward the $180,000 needed for urgent treatment abroad - but over 70% of the goal is still missing, and Milcha's body cannot hold on indefinitely.

>> To help send Milcha to life-saving treatment - donate now, immediately

Milcha was born healthy, but within her first weeks of life, doctors discovered a severe liver disease rapidly attacking her body. Specialists reviewed her case and delivered a devastating verdict: the treatment she needs does not exist locally. Her only real chance is at a specialized pediatric liver center abroad - in Geneva, Switzerland, or in Germany. Without reaching one of these hospitals, she may not survive.

Feiga Tehila said, "I am watching my child slip away from me. As a mother, I would give my life for my child, but I cannot give her this chance without help."

The window to act is not measured in weeks or days. It is measured in hours. Every hour without treatment is another hour Milcha's body fights this disease without the advanced medical intervention only available abroad.

In just the past few hours, 1,194 donors from across the world decided not to scroll past. Dmitriy Tokar donated $180. Baruch Penn donated $36. Zach Borell donated $10. Moshe Gideon donated $13. Person after person, from different cities and different backgrounds, made the same choice - to be the reason Milcha lives.

One donor wrote, "I wish a speedy and complete recovery, and much success in raising the entire amount needed."

Together, 1,194 people have brought the campaign to $50,290. But the goal is $180,000 - and $129,710 still stands between Milcha and the hospital that can save her life.

This campaign has proven one thing: when people see this story, they act. 1,194 already have. But the treatment window does not stay open forever. Feiga Tehila said, "Please don't scroll past this. Please don't wait. Please don't assume someone else will help." This moment - right now - is exactly the moment she is speaking about.

>> To join 1,194 people who chose life for Milcha - donate before it's too late