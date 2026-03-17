Ishay Ribo in Orlando This Chol Hamoed!





There are events you attend, and then there are events you remember. On Monday, April 6, the Orlando Jewish community comes together for something genuinely worth clearing your calendar for - an evening benefiting the Orlando Resorts Mikvah at Eden Gardens, held at the stunning Chapin Theater at 9800 International Drive.



Orlando Resorts Mikvah at Eden Gardens Proudly Presents

Monday, April 6, at the Chapin Theater

9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Doors open 7:00 | Showtime 8:00

Get Your Tickets Now!

Click here to purchase tickets

Don't miss this incredible event!