Heads Up, Jew-Haters!

In the 1960s, the Russian KGB and Yasir Arafat literally invented the entire concept--or should I say fiction--of a Palestinian Arab "people," you know, those perpetual "victims" who have received billions -more likely trillions - in aid from the world’s bleeding hearts, but after over 50 years, have become famous for a few things only:

Relentless attacks on Israeli Jews, the better to fulfill their Charter , which calls for the end of Israel and all Jews on earth.

Building tunnels in which to store arms and bombs to kill Jews.

Launching balloons of fire into Israel to kill Jews.

Spreading lies and calumny through the craven mass and social media to vilify Jews.

Launching a vicious surprise attack on innocent Israelis on October 7, 2023, in which more than a thousand Israelis were murdered and hundreds taken hostage for over two years.

What I've never seen or read or heard is that the Arabs who call themselves "Palestinians" have done one single solitary thing to benefit mankind. Their singular obsession has been to annihilate the Big Satan, America, and--again, inscribed in their Charter--the Little Satan, Israel.

Let's Talk Numbers

Christianity and Islam are the two largest religions in the world, with approximately 2.4 billion and 2.6 billion adherents, respectively - literally half the people on our Earth of about 8 billion.

In stark contrast, Judaism comprises only 15 million people, about seven-and-a-half million in Israel, about the same number (which includes non-halakhically recognized Jews) in the United States, and about one million scattered throughout the world. To try to find the most vilified state in the entire world, look at the infinitesimal red strip, surrounded by 300 million Arabs, all once enemies until President Donald J. Trump succeeded for the first time in history in establishing the Abraham Accords in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, Kazakhstan, and now Somaliland...with more promised in the near future, once the existential threat that Iran posed to both America and Israel has all but been obliterated by the U.S. and Israel in Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion .

Israel is home to more than a million and a half Arabs, found in all walks of life, a significant number of whom have been elected to Israel’s legislature, the Knesset, and the Supreme Court. Nevertheless, those scary Jews are such a menace that here is how Israel's surrounding states have practiced ethnic cleansing for decades.

But nothing compares to the long and besieged history of the Jews. And neither time nor education has dented the scourge of Jew-hatred. The human species seems to have a need to hate, and the Jews are always the perfect targets for bullies who prey upon small marks, as well as the fanatics who cannot help caving to their pathological jealousy.

Emotion Is Stronger than Intellect

Most people thought anti-Semitism had been relegated to the trash bin of history after Hitler and millions of his willing executioners --as Daniel Goldhagen has written--from Germany, Poland, Austria, France, Belgium, Switzerland, et al. - with savage premeditation - gassed to death six million Jews in the 1930s and '40s.

But the sad truth is that the world's hatred of God's "Chosen People" simply went underground after the Holocaust, while racist parents continued to imbue their children with "the oldest hatred." Sure enough, it has burst forth in all its hysterical ugliness in - of all places - the Democrat Congress!

As the late Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Sacks, explained: “Anti-Semitism is a virus that survives by mutating. In the Middle Ages, Jews were hated because of their religion. In the 19th and 20th centuries they were hated because of their race. Today they are hated because of their nation state, Israel. Anti-Zionism is the new anti-Semitism."

That is not to minimize the virtual pandemic of anti-Semitism that erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, committing atrocities that were apparently so "inspiring" that it made seemingly normal people--including heads of many governments and once-objective political commentators like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens--side with the bestial murderers of 1,200 innocent Israelis, and rationalize the savage rapes of Jewish women, the wrenching of babies out of their arms to be put in hot ovens to bake to death, the incarceration of hundreds of hostages in rancid tunnels, deprived of food and physically and psychologically abused beyond description.

In their twisted viewpoints, they called it “the resistance."

Yet despite the actual pandemic of anti-Semitism, the Jews of the world have stayed laser-focused on their mission to improve the world, which goes back to the Bible up until this very day .

If the Shoe Fits...

If Jew-haters weren't such raving hypocrites, if they had a shred of integrity, of character, of true fidelity to their beliefs, they would never avail themselves of the following Jewish innovations:

Israeli inventions and discoveries , including astounding contributions in the fields of chemistry, physics, optics, medicine, economics, computing, defense, agriculture, et al.

Here is Michael Ordman's comprehensive weekly update of Israel's jaw-dropping innovations, breakthroughs, medical miracles.

Here is a list of Israel's top 44 greatest inventions of all time, including:

Other incredible Israeli inventions include:

ReWalk Robotics , which allows paraplegics to stand, walk, and climb stairs.

Waze , the GPS-based travel app.

EWA company's technology to absorb the air's humidity and condense it into water.

Israel's cows produce up to 10.5 tons of milk a year - 10% more than North American cows and almost 50% more than Germany's cows!

Israel developed the cherry tomato.

The Viber app allows you to make calls across the world for free, using Wifi.

And don't miss www.nocamels.com .

And let's not forget IsraAID , a humanitarian aid organization founded in 2001, which has rushed to emergencies - hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, mudslides, building collapses - in more than 50 countries!

Here is how Israel streamlines wartime operations by creating fortified, fully equipped operating rooms and pop-up clinics.

Also the astounding military innovations developed in Israel and now taught in every military college in the world.

That is not to omit this very short list of Jewish trailblazers, which pharmacist Meyer M. Treinkman compiled:

Dr. Jonas Salk led the team that created a vaccine for polio.

Dr. Albert Bruce Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine .

Dr. Paul Ehrlich discovered arsphenamine (Salvarsan), which cured syphilis.

Dr. Albert Ludwig Sigesmund Neisser discovered the causative agent ( pathogen ) of gonorrhea , as well as the bacterium that causes leprosy.

Dr. Ludwig Traube developed Digitalis therapy for heart disease.

Chemist Alfred Einhorn first synthesized Novocaine (Procaine) in 1905.

Dr. Oskar Minkowsky identified the pancreas as the source of the control of blood sugar, which led to the discovery of insulin.

Spiro and Ellege discovered Pyramidon and Antypyrin for the treatment of headaches.

Professor Oscar Leibreich proposed the use of Chloral Hydrate for the treatment of convulsions.

Dr. Bela Schick invented the "Schick Test" for diphtheria , which eventually led to its eradication.

Nobel Prize-winner Robert Baram innovated treatment for ear and brain damage.

Dr. Selman Abraham Waxman invented the wonder drug Streptomycin, against tuberculosis.

Dr. August Wasserman invented the Wasserman Test to test for syphilis.

Dr. Casimir Funk discovered vitamins.

Dr. Chaim Weizmann , the first president of Israel, discovered synthetic acetone, which was key to the British in WWI.



Just recently, an Israeli startup --AISAP-- developed a bedside ultrasound that equips a doctor of any specialty a cardiologist-level report in five minutes. The FDA cleared it in August 2024.



Did I forget to mention that all those beautiful and trendy clothes and shoes that the Jew haters wear with such pride, are all designed by--this is the short list--Ralph Lauren, Levi Strauss, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Donna Karan, Stuart Weitzman, Kenneth Cole, Diane von Fürstenberg, Elie Tahari… all Jews. Not to omit Estee Lauder and Helena Rubinstein, among others, in the cosmetics field.

THE CREATIVITY NEVER STOPS

Again, the short list of Jewish contributions to the world.

Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook in 2004 and co-founded Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google. Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, which was purchased by Meta Platforms for $19 billion. Evan Spiegel, co-founder of Snapchat and CEO of Snap Inc.

Heads Up, Jew-Haters!

In 1995, Dear Abby reran a column in which the late comedian Sam Levenson said that "anti-Semitism could be hazardous to your health." Levenson challenged Jew-haters to boycott all the medicines and treatments Jews had discovered.

"Go on, boycott!" Levenson advised. "Humanitarian consistency requires my people to offer all these gifts to all people of the world. Fanatic consistency requires that all bigots accept syphilis, diabetes, convulsions, malnutrition, as a matter of principle.

"You want to be mad?" he continued. "Be mad! But I'm telling you, you ain't going to feel so good!"

Joan Swirsky is a New York-based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com , and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com .

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