A newly released NBC News survey points to a profound realignment in how Americans perceive Israel, with negative views now outweighing positive ones among registered voters. This marks a notable departure from past attitudes and is being driven largely by shifting sentiment among Democrats and independents-an evolution already influencing party dynamics ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race.

Public sympathy between Israelis and Palestinians is now nearly evenly split. Four in ten voters say they lean toward Israelis, while a nearly identical share favors Palestinians. This represents a dramatic change from 2013, when support for Israel far outpaced sympathy for Palestinians. While Republican voters have largely maintained their pro-Israel stance over time, Democratic voters have moved in the opposite direction, with a clear majority now expressing greater alignment with Palestinians.

Broader perceptions of Israel have also deteriorated among key voting blocs. Nearly six in ten Democrats and about half of independents now hold unfavorable views of the country-figures that have risen significantly since late 2023. At the same time, attitudes toward the Palestinian territories have grown more positive.

Younger voters are at the forefront of this shift. Those under 35, who already leaned critical of Israel in prior surveys, now overwhelmingly express negative views, with most also indicating stronger sympathy for Palestinians.

The findings reflect a growing divide within the Democratic Party, where candidates and advocacy groups are increasingly at odds over US policy toward Israel. The debate has been intensified by substantial political spending from pro-Israel organizations, which has drawn backlash from progressive factions.

Analysts say the turning point came after Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. While some leaders argue the conflict underscores the need for steadfast US support for Israel, others contend that the scale and consequences of Israel’s military response have significantly eroded its standing among the American public.