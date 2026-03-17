תיעוד: היערכות אוגדה 36 להרחבת התמרון בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent days, IDF troops from the 36th Division have begun limited and targeted ground operations aimed at enhancing the forward defense area.

Alongside the activity of the 91st Division, and following their previous deployment, the troops are continuing efforts to establish the forward defensive posture in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

Prior to the troops’ entry into the area, the IDF conducted strikes using both artillery and the Israeli Air Force against numerous Hezbollah terror targets in order to mitigate threats in the operational environment.

The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the hostilities and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians.

IDF in Lebanon IDF Spokesman

IDF in Lebanon IDF Spokesman