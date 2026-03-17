Israeli officials told Kan News on Tuesday that they assess that US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the country for Israeli Independence Day, on April 22, despite the ongoing war.

Trump is slated to be awarded the prestigious Israel Prize, which is awarded at a ceremony held on Independence Day, in the category of "Unique Contribution to the Jewish People." According to the report, the Israeli Ministry of Education, which funds the ceremony, stated in an official letter that there is a “high likelihood" of the president’s arrival.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch notified Trump that he was chosen to receive the prize in a phone call held during a December meeting between the President and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

President Trump thanked the minister and said he would consider coming to Israel to receive the award.

In a letter sent to the president last month, Kisch wrote: "This year, the Israel Prize Committee made a historic decision to award you the Israel Prize for your unique and exceptional contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people over the years. This unprecedented decision reflects the deep gratitude of the Israeli public for your outstanding leadership and your lasting impact on the history of relations between Israel and the United States."

It was also reported last month that the US President was invited to light a torch at the opening ceremony of the Independence Day festivities.