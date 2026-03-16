IAF strikes IRGC Navy Headquarters IDF Spokesperson

During one of the strikes last week (Friday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, struck and dismantled the IRGC’s Navy Headquarters.

The headquarters was located within a large Iranian regime military compound and had been used by senior naval commanders for years to manage operational activity and advance maritime terrorist operations against the State of Israel and other countries across the Middle East.

The IRGC’s Navy is directly responsible for carrying out terror attacks against civilian vessels. The navy is also responsible for arming and financing the regime’s proxy terror organizations by transferring weapons by sea.

The strike on the headquarters further degrades the IRGC Navy’s command and control capabilities, while impairing its ability to execute terrorist activities against the State of Israel, threaten international trade routes, and limit maritime freedom of navigation.

These strikes are part of the ongoing efforts focused on deepening the damage to the Iranian terror regime’s core assets.