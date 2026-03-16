A recent survey of university students across the United Kingdom has revealed a deeply troubling picture of antisemitism on campus. The study found that one in five students hesitates or outright refuses to share an apartment with a Jewish student, highlighting ongoing discrimination in student housing and social life.

The survey, commissioned by the British Jewish Students’ Association and conducted by research firm JL Partners between late January and early February, included a representative sample of 1,000 students from 170 universities and higher education institutions throughout the UK.

The results reveal that almost a quarter of respondents (23%) had witnessed negative behavior directed at Jewish students because of their religion or ethnic background. At universities where regular anti-Israel demonstrations take place, nearly 40% of students reported frequent harassment of Jewish peers, indicating that certain campus environments may exacerbate hostility toward Jewish students.

The survey also found that around half of respondents (49%) had heard calls praising Hamas, Hezbollah, or other banned terrorist organizations on campus. Nearly the same proportion (47%) reported being exposed to justifications for the October 7, 2023 attacks. However, a large majority of 82% of students recognized that calls for a “globalization of the intifada" are antisemitic, showing awareness among most students that such rhetoric is unacceptable.

The report, titled Time for Change, highlighted extreme cases of antisemitism. In one instance, non-Jewish students posted on social media that they had “one rule only - no Jewish students in the apartment." Jewish students recounted experiences of harassment that extended beyond campus, including threats at home, verbal abuse, and even physical attacks, demonstrating the personal toll that discrimination can take.

The survey also revealed alarming indifference toward antisemitism. A quarter of respondents (25%) said they did not particularly care-or did not care at all-if Jewish students were open about their identity on campus. Among students who witnessed antisemitism, 20% ignored it, only 22% reported it to the student union, and 23% reported it to the university administration, highlighting gaps in accountability and reporting mechanisms.

“Jewish students face direct threats, verbal and physical abuse, and isolation from their peers because of assumed views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the report stated. “Ignorance about the Jewish people is embedded in campus culture, and too little is done in response."

Karen Newman, vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, called the findings “appalling." She said, “Jewish students should not have to worry that a fifth of their peers will refuse to live with them because they are Jewish, or about the widespread support expressed for banned terrorist groups."

A spokesperson for Universities UK (UUK), which represents 142 universities across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, said: “We are working closely with university leaders, the Jewish Students’ Association, and the Community Security Trust to tackle antisemitism, support leaders in taking preventive action, and respond appropriately when it occurs."

The survey additionally found that most students feel that demonstrations on campus disrupt their studies. Students expressed frustration with protests that block access to lecture halls, libraries, and other campus facilities, indicating that the impact of antisemitism extends beyond personal harassment to affect the broader educational environment.

The report paints a stark picture of the challenges Jewish students face in UK universities, showing that antisemitism is not only present but, in some cases, tolerated or ignored. It underscores the need for stronger measures, both at the institutional and community level, to ensure that all students can study, live, and socialize in an environment free from discrimination.