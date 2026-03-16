זירת נפילת הרסיס במזרח ירושלים כבאות והצלה לישראל

Interception debris from an Iranian ballistic missile attack from Iran fell in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon in several locations, including near the Prime Minister's Office - just a few meters away.

Additional areas of falling debris were also located near the Knesset, in the Old City, and in the eastern Jerusalem area.

The events caused damage, but no significant casualties were reported.

One person was lightly injured after touching a piece of hot shrapnel in eastern Jerusalem. He was burned and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.