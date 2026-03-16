First posted on BLITZ

Global attention has been focused entirely on events in Iran and Lebanon these last two weeks. Media coverage has been at saturation levels and understandably so given the military, political and economic consequences that will directly or indirectly impact the lives of millions who are uninvolved. But what about other conflicts creating equal suffering to civilians but not attracting any media attention and certainly no street protests nor statements from political leaders, influencers and the social media mob usually so quick to spew their vomit.

-As at the time of writing, 10.30 am Friday March 13, a simple search verifies that Pakistan is bombing Afghanistan killing scores of civilians mainly women and children. Fuel depots and non-military infrastructure have simultaneously been targeted forcing the displacement of two hundred thousand plus civilians. Muslims killing Muslims in the month of Ramadan and not a peep nor protest.

No publicity, propaganda nor political proclamations from the United Nations, NGO’s, the EU or the Islamic bloc. The Afghan, Pakistani war has been active for some months now, thousands have been killed and over two million people have been displaced, and I would wager most UK citizens are blissfully unaware of these events.

-In the Democratic Republic of Congo where nearly six million people have been slaughtered since 1998 and eleven million ethnically cleansed, drone strikes this week have killed UN aid workers and a mass grave of nearly 200 indigenous black Africans recently butchered was discovered.

Were you aware of this? Of course you weren’t. And where oh where are those celebrities, influencers and politicians and human rights advocates when you need them? Their silence is deafening. And silence is assent.

-Events in South Sudan this last month have created famine conditions for hundreds of thousands of Sudanese caught between the warring factions. Reports of rape and mass slaughter have been ignored by global media as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) engage in their fourth year of conflict. In the last two months nearly one thousand people have been killed by drone strikes and thousands have died of famine.

Where on earth is Tom Fletcher the Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator? You know the chap - the upper-class English bureaucrat who was constantly being interviewed during the non-famine in Gaza.

-Similarly in Ethiopia in the Tigray region, there is a severe humanitarian crisis, and thousands of civilian deaths have been inflicted by a variety of powerful armed groups. Have you read or heard about the slaughter in Amhara in the city of Bahir Dar by the Fano insurgency? Or maybe the atrocities carried out by the Oromia Liberation Army (OLA) fighting against Ethiopian federal forces? I guess in that case you haven’t seen the latest clashes between Ethiopian and Eritrean forces? No of course not.

-In the Sahel region, Jama’at Nusrat al- Islam wal-Muslimin have wreaked havoc and continue their reign of terror launching a widespread offensive.

-In Mozambique, the Islamic State Mozambique is murdering its way in Cabo Delgado province.

All these wars, conflicts, famines, and human suffering totally ignored by mainstream media and a disinterested United Nations.

So, while Iran and Lebanon take up every hour of every day of our global news, other conflicts with similar or much greater consequences of human suffering are continuing without exposure. No outrage. No protests. No celebrity input or commentary. No protestations from Muslim nor black parliamentarians. No commentary from academia or trades unions. Silence from university campuses. Awards ceremonies from the arts and culture are silent.

One wonders if their interest would be aroused if Zionists, Jews or Israelis were involved in any of these conflicts...

Peter Baum is Editor of International Political Affairs to Blitz is a research-scholar, who writes extensively on Israel, Holocaust, Zionism ,the Middle East, Anti-Semitism, and other geopolitical issues. Peter Baum has worked for four decades in the International Finance specializing in the Capital Markets. He held directorships at large International Financial Institutions and ended his career as an equity partner and consultant to an Investment Management company and was previously a member of the Institute of Directors. He has worked extensively Asia, Africa, the USA and Europe and now retired spends his time as a political researcher, activist and columnist.