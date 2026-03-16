President Donald Trump on Sunday praised Mark Levin in a post on Truth Social, describing him as "a truly Great American Patriot" and defending him against critics of his stance on Iran.

"Mark Levin, a truly great American patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less intellect, capability, and love for our country," Trump wrote.

The President described Levin as "tough, strong, and brilliant," and said his nickname, "the Great One," was conceived by Sean Hannity after years of working with him in legal and media settings.

Trump wrote that Levin "is a true conservative" and said he is "far smarter than those who criticize him" and "a man of great wisdom and common sense who truly loves our country."

He also said that those who attack Levin are "jealous and angry human beings" and added that their influence "will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish."

Trump added that Levin "only cares and wants one thing, greatness and success for America!"

The President also referenced Iran in the post, writing, "MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a sick, demented, and violent terrorist regime, to have a nuclear weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the world."

"MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing," Trump added.

He concluded the post by writing, "God bless our great military, which I have rebuilt since the beginning of my first term, to achieve everlasting peace through strength. Make America Great Again!"

Levin later responded to the President with a message of thanks.

"Mr. President: I am beyond humbled by your words and graciousness in writing such a beautiful note and sharing it on Truth Social. I am honored that you took the time to write it," Levin wrote.

He praised Trump's "courage, strength, and moral clarity" and said, "Your leadership has made our country and the world much safer."

"Both you and what you are doing deserve our support. And I will not be intimidated or bow to threats," Levin added.

Levin concluded by writing, "It is an enormous honor to know you as my family and I do and call you, Mr. President, our friend. You're one of a kind. Truly remarkable."