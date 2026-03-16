In 16 days, Jewish families throughout the world will sit down for the Pesach seder. The Shachar family will not have a home to sit in. A few months ago, an electric scooter battery exploded inside their home and took everything - in a single night. What you are about to read will move you to act before it is too late.

Right now, Jewish homes are alive with the sounds of Pesach preparations. Closets being sorted. Children helping scrub. The smell of cooking beginning to fill the air. But for the Shachar family, there is no home to prepare. No rooms to clean. No table to set. Only a rented apartment, a child in painful rehabilitation, and a father who has not been able to work in months.

>> Help the Shachar family survive until Pesach - donate right now, before it's too late

Help the Shachar family survive until Pesach - donate right now, before it's too late>>

In his own words, Reb Avraham Shachar described what happened that night. "My entire home burned - every room, every wall, every appliance, everything went," he said. Not a photograph. Not a document. Not a piece of clothing for the children. Everything the family had spent years building was gone within minutes.

His young son was severely injured in the explosion. "I have a son who was very, very seriously injured - burns all over his body. To this day I am taking him around for rehabilitation," Reb Avraham said. Doctors say the treatment will continue for years. Every session is a battle. Every day requires strength this family must somehow find.

For years, Reb Avraham sat at his table as a sofer - a G-d-fearing man who supported his family with dignity and merit. "I used to sit and write and truly merit people with tefillin. Today I cannot get to that. I cannot. I am with this child all day," he said. The quill is down. The income has stopped. The costs have not.

"I have another son who was emotionally damaged very, very severely by this incident." Reb Avraham added. The children wake up at night in fear. The trauma runs through the entire family - not only the child who was burned.

The insurance companies refused to cover the full damage. This family - which asked for nothing and worked hard for everything - is now facing costs that no family should carry alone. Rehabilitation, rent, daily expenses, trauma treatment for the children. Every week they fall a little further behind.

>> Join the circle of those already helping rebuild this Jewish home - donate now

Reb Avraham is not a man who asks. He said so himself. "I am truly a person who is not built to ask and cannot ask - and this is very hard for me. I simply know that alone I cannot do it," he said. These words did not come easily. They came after everything else was already gone.

This Pesach, we have the power to give this family back a measure of hope. Not a full recovery - that will take years. But the knowledge that Klal Yisrael stood with them in their darkest moment. That they did not face the chag alone.

Reb Avraham's final words in his appeal say everything. "I truly pray with all my heart that whoever can help, even with something small - may the Holy One Blessed Be He give them only happiness, joy, nachas from their children, and abundant livelihood", he said. "And may you never know from sorrow or such things."

He is not asking for himself. He is asking only for his family to survive.

Pesach is in 16 days. This campaign closes at the first seder - April 1, 2026. After that, this window is gone.

>> Donate now - help rebuild a Jewish home before Pesach. Every donation is a lifeline. Do not let the Shachar family face the chag without the support of Klal Yisrael.