The Supreme Court has rejected the prosecution's appeal against the decision to release Bezalel Zini, the brother of the head of the Shin Bet, who is accused, along with others, of smuggling cigarettes and goods to Gaza, to house arrest.

Judge Gila Canfy-Steinitz wrote: "This is a severe and disgusting affair. During the country's most difficult hour, while Israeli citizens groan under the yoke of the war, and our soldiers are still fighting in the Gaza Strip, the defendants chose to exploit the war as a tool for personal gain."

However, it was determined that “in light of all the foregoing, the appeals must be denied. Without in any way diminishing the seriousness of the acts attributed to the defendants, the district court’s outcome is balanced, and there is no basis for intervention."