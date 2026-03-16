The Mossad Farsi X account published a message on Monday to the Iranian people, as Israel continues to strike regime targets in Tehran.

"Your final battle will begin soon. We are with you in the sky, on earth, and in our hearts," the message reads.

A few weeks ago, the Mossad published another message to the Iranian people, reading: "We are with you, together, we will return Iran to its days of glory. Stay safe."

On Sunday, IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin said the military is not directly working to topple the regime in Iran.

“We do not have the goal of toppling the regime, but rather of creating the conditions that will allow the Iranian people to take the country into their own hands. We will continue to strike the Basij and the security forces and deepen the damage to them. What the Iranian people choose to do is up to them," Defrin said.