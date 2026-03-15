Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued a statement ahead of the upcoming Charshanbeh Suri observance, urging Iranians in Iran and abroad to commemorate the occasion while opposing the Islamic Republic.

Charshanbeh Suri is an ancient Iranian festival held on the eve of the last Wednesday before Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The tradition includes lighting bonfires and gathering in celebration, symbolizing renewal and the welcoming of spring.

"On the eve of Charshanbeh Suri, the anti-Iranian regime of the Islamic Republic is once again attempting to prevent this ancient national ritual," Pahlavi said in the statement. "But this year, we will mark Charshanbeh Suri with solemn national pride in memory of the brave souls who have sacrificed their lives to reclaim Iran and our national identity."

Pahlavi described the holiday’s traditional fires as a symbol of national resilience.

"Our message is clear: our fire, the symbol of Iran’s light and purity, will triumph over the darkness of this un-Iranian regime and cleanse the soil of our homeland from its criminal occupiers," he said.

Calling for international demonstrations, Pahlavi urged members of the Iranian diaspora to gather outside diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic.

"I call on all Iranians abroad to gather on Charshanbeh Suri in front of the regime’s embassies around the world and shout with one voice: the Iranian nation will not rest until Iran is liberated and the Islamic Republic is consigned to history," he said.

Pahlavi also appealed to foreign leaders to observe developments during the observance.

"I urge the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel to closely monitor developments on this day to ensure that the Islamic Republic is not permitted to meet the brave people of Iran with violence during this national observance," he stated.

Concluding his message, Pahlavi linked the celebration to hopes for political change in Iran.

"By celebrating the glorious tradition of Charshanbeh Suri, we welcome Nowruz and the spring of Iranian freedom, and we show the world that the day of Iran’s liberation draws near," he said.