Security officials say Israel may need to reassess the goals of the war with Iran, according to a report aired Sunday evening by Kan News.

According to the report, security sources stated that while the opening strike and the first days of fighting exceeded expectations, the campaign is not advancing at the pace initially set. The officials said that one of the major challenges has been the difficulty in prompting large numbers of Iranian citizens to take to the streets.

The sources also told Kan News that the United States and Israel are planning additional major moves inside Iran that could affect the progress of the war.

The IDF Intelligence Directorate on Sunday summarized the first two weeks of the war with Iran alongside the United States, noting that additional targets remain in the Islamic Republic before it will be possible to declare the military operation exhausted. No estimated end date for the fighting was given, though future operational plans appear to conflict with statements by US President Donald Trump that the campaign would end "soon."

In the opening days of the war, one of the Israeli Air Force's central missions was to achieve air superiority over Iranian skies. According to the IDF, approximately 100 air defense systems and about 120 detection components and radar systems have been destroyed so far.

During the first two weeks of the war, 360 missiles were launched toward Israel. Military officials said the number of missiles fired in each barrage has dropped significantly since the early days of the conflict. Intelligence assessments indicate that around 70% of Iran's missile launchers have been rendered inoperable by the strikes, and that Iran's missile production capability currently stands at zero.

So far, the IDF has struck roughly 2,200 regime-related sites, including locations connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, government ministries, leadership structures, internal security bodies, and the Basij militia. Many of the strikes have focused on the capital, Tehran, with intelligence prioritizing targets based on the presence of individuals inside the facilities.