David Zuaretz from Petah Tikva could not believe that it happened again. On Saturday night, during a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles, his house sustained a direct hit by a fragment of a cluster missile and was severely damaged.

The house was just recently renovated after it was hit during June's Operation Rising Lion. "Just four months ago, we finished renovating the house after the last missile hit it," Zuaretz told TPS.

Despite the structural damage, the Zuaretz family was unharmed thanks to strict adherence to the Home Front Command guidelines. "We heard the siren, and we entered the protected room," David recounted. "Suddenly, we heard a very loud explosion. When they said that we could go out, we saw the ruin. The shrapnel hit the house and ruined the roof, the pergola, and the shingles."

Standing in front of carnage, Zuaretz does not hide his frustration with the situation. "We can't live like this, constantly going in and leaving the shelters," he said painfully. "This war must end once and for all, so that we won't have to renovate our houses every few months."