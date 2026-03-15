The Commander of the Home Front Command, MG Shay Klapper, visited today (Sunday) the site of the fallen projectile in the Zarzir Local Council.

During his visit, he met with the head of the council and emphasized the importance of following the instructions of the Home Front Command, which saved lives at the site of the fallen projectile.

During the visit, Klapper addressed the nature of the damage: "This is a missile that hit near homes, and the damage was caused by the blast wave. This blast wave is lethal and extremely significant."

He stressed that "most of the people who were saved were in a proper protected space. Those who were in a proper protected space were not harmed or injured. Those who were not in a proper protected space were injured - this underscores the importance of following the instructions and being in a proper protected space."

He added that in recent days, the Home Front Command has been taking steps to improve and upgrade its alert systems, intending to reduce the areas receiving preliminary alerts. Alongside this, they are working to refine the preliminary alert so that fewer people receive it unnecessarily.

Klapper expressed "tremendous appreciation to the emergency organizations and to the Search and Rescue troops of the Home Front Command, who are deployed nationwide and working around the clock, 24/7. We are in a prolonged operation; we will continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and demonstrate resilience and steadfastness."