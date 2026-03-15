Everyone knows that the Passover Seder concludes with the proclamation: NEXT YEAR IN JERUSALEM. The call is meant to express our yearning for salvation from exile in foreign lands and to help us solidify our longing to return to live in the Land of Israel. Our Sages inform us that a person is asked several questions when he or she reaches the gate of Heaven. One of them is: "Did you yearn for Redemption?"

Our Sages explain that this means ACTIVE yearning - doing everything one can to physically remove himself from galut and return to the Land of Israel. This is similar to our prayers for knowledge - we don't merely pray, we study Torah. Likewise, we don't merely pray for health, we consult with doctors and undertake whatever medical treatment is necessary. We don't merely pray for a livelihood, we go out and work.



If there was a test to determine a Diaspora Jew's yearning for salvation from the exile, how high would you score? Be honest. The lack of passionate yearning to become a builder of the Israelite Nation in Eretz Yisrael is a strong indication that something is lacking in one's Judaism. After all, Jewish life in the Promised Land is the central narrative and theme of the Torah. If a person is comfortable with his or her life in a gentile land then something is lacking in that person's connection to Torah and Hashem. Ask yourself sincerely - how much do you want to make aliyah?



Why doesn't every Jew make aliyah? Besides the excuses that we have been hearing for years, one genuine problem is that Diaspora education omits Eretz Yisrael from the Torah or turns it into a ten-day vacation trip to strengthen Jewish identity in the galut. Of course the result is that people don't yearn for salvation. Their parents, teachers, and Rabbis have not guided them in that direction. Our job is to tell show them the path. To cry out clearly that Redemption is well underway. To tell them, again and again, "Hashem hasn't waited for Mashiach. Why should you?"