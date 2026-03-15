Dear Megyn,

Israel is not in this for hegemony, but for its very existence.

How goes it for those mullahs over there in Iran?

Terrific.

So says Saagar Enjeti, a well-known podcaster, they tell me, who appeared on the Megyn Kelly podcast to discuss the war.

Yes, this expert believes that practically all the cards are falling against us, USA/Israel, but in favor of the enemy.

Megyn? How is she taking to this dark assessment? She’s game. This fast-talking dude is quite convincing.

If you are not buying his defeatist view as relates to the conflict, try this new set of knives he can sell you at half price.

Enjeti brings up Vietnam and Iraq as samples of what could go wrong, does go wrong. In short, he says Trump and Hegseth are celebrating too soon.

It ain’t over till it’s over, to quote the great Yogi Berra.

True, as says this and other defeatists…you can’t win a war from air power alone. Mostly true. But tell it to the Japanese following Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On Vietnam, this war was to prevent the spread of communism. We were obsessed about this, and were prepared to fight against it whatever the cost.

That was LBJ. That was McNamara. But it was not a far more cautious and sensible President John F. Kennedy.

JFK declared that we were prepared to support the Vietnamese with arms and equipment, “but the fighting they would have to do themselves."

It did not turn out that way, and because the system was so corrupt, the war was lost.

So it is a mistake to compare that war to this war, and to present images of people parading in the streets of Tehran as proof that they are winning, we are losing, that is foolish, Mr. Enjeti

You too, Megyn.

The story, since 1979, is how to keep those crazed Mullahs from getting their hands on a bomb, which they crave for their caliphate, starting with Israel.

Enjeti claims that Israel is in the war to win hegemony. Hegemony is defined as being the dominant power in the region.

For Israel this does not mean swagger.

For Israel this means a quality edge over the savages threatening at the gates, or from Tehran, a thousand miles away.

What business do they have with Israel, these mullahs? They share no borders, nor suffer trade disputes with the Jewish State.

So what is their complaint?

Israel is where the Jews are, no other reason…and there it is, the perfect definition of antisemitism.

Their pursuit of a bomb made it imperative for Israel to wage war.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

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Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling ‘’thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."