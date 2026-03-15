The Home Front Command announced on Sunday that, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the civilian early-warning system, it is upgrading the process for disseminating preliminary alerts regarding missile fire from distant arenas through a more precise geographical distribution of early-warning zones.

According to the HFC, the measure is intended to reduce the delivery of irrelevant early warnings to civilians and to help maintain an effective emergency routine for the population.

The HFC emphasized that there is no change to the existing civilian protection guidelines.

Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

The Home Front Command stated that throughout the war, it continues to conduct operational review processes and draw lessons for both operational and technological aspects, with the primary objective of saving lives and protecting civilians.