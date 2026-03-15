The residential building where the US consul in Israel resides was hit yesterday by fragments from an interception during the launches directed at Jerusalem.

According to the report, interception debris that fell in the city struck the structure and caused damage. No injuries were reported in the incident.

During the barrage on Saturday, air defense systems operated to intercept threats over Jerusalem. As a result, several sites where interception fragments fell were located across the city.

Police bomb disposal units, Home Front Command forces, and teams from the Jerusalem Municipality, led by the city’s Director-General, operated at the various sites to remove the shrapnel and address infrastructure damage.