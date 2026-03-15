צה"ל חיסל חיילים ממערך הכטב"מים דובר צה"ל

The IDF continues to strike the ballistic missile and UAV arrays of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran.

As part of this effort, an Israeli Air Force aircraft, acting on precise and real-time IDF intelligence, identified a UAV launch cell operating from a hangar located within a UAV launch site in western Iran.

The aircraft struck the hangar and then identified the operatives of the launching cell fleeing the structure.

Within seconds of their escape, the Israeli Air Force carried out additional strikes and eliminated the UAV launch cell.

Their elimination was made possible due to the aerial superiority achieved by the Israeli Air Force in western and central Iran, following strikes on hundreds of the regime’s air defense systems in these areas, as well as ballistic missile launchers and additional infrastructure targeted since the start of the operation.