Rabbi David Dudkevitch, head of Yeshivat Ro’eh Yisrael and rabbi of the town of Yitzhar, shared a personal story about his mentor Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach on the anniversary of Rabbi Auerbach's passing.

“I owe Rabbi Shlomo Zalman for opening my entire world of Torah," Dudkevitch recalled. “He was the one who opened the gates for me and broke down the barriers between the many realms of Torah. His personality and character simply melted my heart."

He then recounted a frightening incident that took place while he was traveling toward the Shechem area. During the drive, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at his vehicle. The bottle struck the car, but the fire did not spread and the passengers escaped without injury.

The experience left him with a question of Jewish law. Should he recite the blessing traditionally said after being saved from mortal danger? On one hand, the situation had clearly been life-threatening. On the other, he had encountered a scholarly argument suggesting that such a blessing might not always be required in these circumstances.

Seeking clarity, he approached Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach and described the event along with the differing opinions.

Before giving an answer, Rabbi Auerbach asked a surprising question: "If you consider the road so dangerous, why do you continue to travel it?"

Dudkevitch explained that despite the risks, he saw those journeys as part of the commandement of settling the Land of Israel and as a responsibility toward sustaining Jewish life in the region.

Only after hearing that perspective did Rabbi Auerbach respond: “If that is how you understand the reality, and if the danger is as real as you describe, then you may recite the blessing."

Dudkevitch also described the broader reality of travel in Judea and Samaria at the time. Public transportation was scarce, and many people relied on hitchhiking because there might be only one car heading toward a particular destination.

Because he often traveled this way, Dudkevitch faced another question - how to navigate issues of modesty and personal boundaries when sharing rides with people who were not family members.

Once again, he turned to Rabbi Auerbach. The rabbi listened carefully as Dudkevitch described the conditions: the lack of buses, the reliance on rides, and the realities of life in the area. After understanding the situation, Rabbi Auerbach issued a detailed ruling permitting the practice under certain conditions.

Still, he emphasized an important principle. Even when halachic leniency is justified because of difficult circumstances, it should never be considered the ideal. "One may be lenient within the reality that exists, but one must always strive to find a better way," Rabbi Auerbach told Rabbi Dudkevitch.