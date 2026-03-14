“It can happen that a civilization disappears; it wouldn’t be the first time. Civilizations disappear-it is the norm. Our successors will arrive at an indefinite moment; we don’t know when. And it may be that the civilization will have already vanished. The collapse can occur violently or slowly".

So speaks Michel Houellebecq to the German newspaper Die Welt this week. It seems “the successors" are arriving on horseback.

Manchester- the cradle of the Industrial Revolution and an emblem of Western progress-is now the stage for a multicultural drama. This is not dystopian science fiction. It is not a scene from Buñuel’s “The Exterminating Angel", where a flock of sheep crosses the room and no one finds it strange. It is us: the West transformed into a multicultural stable.

The British police have surrendered the streets to an Islamic militia in uniform and on horseback, which patrols the main arteries to prevent “disrespectful kuffar" from attending vigils for the deceased martyr Ali Khamenei. The police response: a polite request to move, as if they were a troop of Boy Scouts.

A militia of uniformed, bearded men has taken possession of the streets of Manchester. On horseback. They charged anti-Iranian regime protesters like something out of an Islamic Western.

When Ramadan is celebrated in Manchester Cathedral, worry.

When the city of Manchester announces it will not turn on Christmas lights, worry.

When a police officer at the Manchester Arena-where an Islamic terrorist killed 22 people, including many children, at an Ariana Grande concert-does not check the attacker for fear of being accused of “racism," worry.

When 22.3 percent of Manchester’s 553,000 inhabitants are Muslim, compared to 15 percent in 2017, worry.

When Manchester police remove posters of Hamas hostages, worry.

The same public force that dares not touch an Islamist on horseback zealously removes the faces of Hamas victims.

Meanwhile, English schools have just been informed that children’s drawings could be considered “blasphemous" under Islamic law.

It is not that England does not want to intervene in support of America and Israel in the war against the Islamic Republic. It is that England cannot: it is transforming into an Islamic monarchy.

When people asked why the men on horseback weren’t arrested, an officer replied: “What do you want me to do, pull him off his horse?". Absolutely. The right answer was: “I’ll pull him down, and if he resists, I’ll break his arm and take the horse back to the stable, because this is not his country-it is mine".

The very talented Dominic Green writes in the Wall Street Journal: “Two nights before my departure for Manchester, supporters of the Iranian regime gathered to mourn the death of Khamenei. Their opponents gathered for a counter-protest and fought in the streets. In the chaos, bearded men dressed in black with white armbands appeared on horseback like medieval ghosts".

We opened the doors to millions who do not want to integrate, but to conquer. And now we are surprised if Sharia horses gallop through the streets of the world’s first industrial city?.

Manchester is not an anomaly; it is the future knocking-or rather, galloping-at our doors.

To win, all the Islamic Republic of Iran has to do is survive. At the moment, they are doing it. The West is working hard to disappear.