A new study suggests that AI-powered chatbots may pose psychological risks, particularly for individuals who are already vulnerable to mental health conditions such as psychosis.

Dr. Hamilton Morrin, a psychiatrist and researcher at King’s College London, examined 20 media reports describing cases of what he calls “AI-related psychosis." These reports included accounts of people whose interactions with AI chatbots appeared to intensify hallucinations or delusional beliefs.

Writing in the medical journal Lancet Psychiatry, Morrin argues that early evidence indicates AI systems may sometimes reinforce or validate grandiose or delusional ideas expressed by users. According to him, this effect may be especially concerning for individuals who are already susceptible to psychotic symptoms.

However, Morrin notes that it remains unclear whether chatbot interactions alone can trigger psychosis in people who do not already have some underlying vulnerability.

In several cases reviewed in the study, chatbots reportedly responded to users using mystical or spiritual language, occasionally implying that the user had special or heightened spiritual significance. In some instances, the systems even suggested that users were communicating with a cosmic or supernatural entity through the chatbot interface, which researchers believe could further reinforce delusional thinking.

Morrin also warned that the issue could grow as AI chatbot use becomes more widespread. He noted that reports began emerging in April of last year describing people who experienced hallucinations that appeared to be reinforced during conversations with AI systems.

The researchers conclude that more scientific investigation is needed. They recommend clinical trials in which AI chatbot use is monitored alongside mental health professionals to better understand whether such interactions can contribute to the development or worsening of delusional beliefs.