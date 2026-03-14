Psalm 9: Nations who forget God

The Sages expressed mixed views regarding the ancient Persians. Rabban Gamliel praised them for their modesty and refined manners, while Rav Joseph was far less complimentary, branding them a nation “consecrated and destined for Gehinnom."\n\nWhy such harsh words for a people known for culture and refinement?\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nDestined for Gehinnom\n\n\nWhen we observe a primitive people who rob and plunder, we attribute their actions to their savage and uncultured nature. However, when dealing with a civilized nation, we expect them to recognize the value of just and equitable conduct. \n\nWhen a highly-developed society is gripped by a belligerent spirit of conquest and oppression, like the ancient Persians who subjugated the Jewish communities under their dominion, they are destined to be judged harshly by the Eternal Judge.\n\nThus Rav Joseph described them as “consecrated and destined for Gehinnom." This judgment stems not from a primitive nature, but from a deliberate choice. The cultured Persians should have chosen the path of goodness, but instead opted for the path of violence and subjugation.\n\n \n\n\nForgetting God\n\n\nThis idea may also be heard in King David’s call for God’s justice against evil nations:\n\n"\nThe Eternal has made Himself known, executing judgment... The wicked will return to the grave, all the nations who forget God\n" (Psalm 9:17-18).\n\n \n\nThe phrase “nations who forget God" implies that these nations ought to remember Him. They possess the intellectual and cultural capacity to recognize the Creator and to emulate His ways of justice and kindness.\n\n \n\nYet they choose otherwise. Their wrongdoing is not the blindness of ignorance, but the willful act of those who deliberately pursue a path of moral treachery. They are truly “\nnations who forget God\n."\n\n \n\n\n(Adapted from \n\n\nEin\n\n\n \n\n\nEyah\n\n\n vol. I on \n\n\nBerakhot\n\n\n 8b (1:111) Illustration image: 5th century BCE carving of Persian and Median soldier\ns, article and illustration sent by Rabbi Chanan Morrison, Ravkooktorah.org.)