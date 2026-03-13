Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF has eliminated over 350 Hezbollah terrorists, including senior operatives from the terrorist organization's commanders who were part of the various operational arrays and were recently involved in advancing terror attacks against the State of Israel.

According to a statement on Friday from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, over the past week, the IDF carried out a series of targeted strikes from the air, sea, and ground, during which numerous terrorists were eliminated, including key commanders from various terrorist organizations operating from Lebanese territory.

Among the key commanders eliminated: Zid Ali Jomaa - Commander of Hezbollah’s Firepower Management, Ali Reza Bi-Azhar - Head of the Intelligence Branch of the Lebanon Corps within the Quds Force, Ahmad Rasouli - Responsible for Intelligence in the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, and Ali Maglas Tabaja - Commander of the Imam Hussein Division.

In addition, seven prominent commanders from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, five commanders of the Palestine and Lebanon Corps of the Quds Force, three commanders of the Imam Hussein Division, and one commander of the Islamic Jihad were eliminated as well.

The IDF also struck the senior command of Iranian regime representatives in Lebanon, thereby undermining the regime’s grip and influence in Lebanon and across the Middle East.

“The eliminations and strikes in Lebanon significantly degrade the command-and-control and firepower abilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and it minimizes the threats to the State of Israel and its civilians," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“These various terrorist organizations operate from within the civilian population in Lebanon, advancing terror activities against the State of Israel while cynically exploiting civilians as human shields. The IDF will not allow harm to the civilians of the State of Israel and will continue to operate to remove any threat," it stressed.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)