A person was arrested Thursday evening in connection with an incident near the synagogue in Trondheim, according to Norwegian media reports.

Police confirmed the arrest shortly before 19:30 local time, stating that an investigation had been opened following reports of suspicious behavior at the synagogue, VG reported.

Earlier in the evening, police said they were examining suspicious activity at the site. Authorities reported that a person had left the area in a vehicle, prompting officers to search for the car.

According to NRK, police initially observed two individuals in a vehicle near the synagogue. One person exited the vehicle while the other drove away at high speed, leading officers on a chase out of the city toward Orkanger.

The driver was eventually stopped and arrested after driving over a spike strip, NRK reported. Police are continuing to search for the second individual who had been in the vehicle before the pursuit began.

Large police forces remained deployed around the synagogue, with officers monitoring the area and using a drone as part of the operation, according to Norwegian reports.

John Arne Moen, head of the Jewish community in Trondheim, confirmed to VG that police were conducting an operation at the synagogue.

"The situation is unresolved, that is all I can say now," Moen said.

A nearby resident told Adresseavisen that a large police presence was visible at the scene, including officers wearing protective gear such as helmets and bulletproof vests.

Local journalists reported that an event had been taking place inside the synagogue at the time and that police had sealed off the surrounding area.

Police stated that, based on their current assessment, the situation posed no danger to residents in Trondheim's city center.

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) said it had been routinely informed about the incident, according to VG.

Security around the synagogue had previously been heightened following an attack on the US Embassy in Oslo on March 8, Norwegian media reported.

The incident in Norway occurred a short time after a separate attack at a synagogue in Michigan earlier Thursday.

A vehicle crashed into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield at approximately 1 p.m., local media reported. Witnesses said gunshots were heard shortly after the vehicle struck the building and the vehicle later caught fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Police officers who responded to the scene pursued the suspected shooter and killed him, according to local reports.

FBI Director Kash Pattel said that FBI personnel were working with local partners at the scene in response to what he described as an apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter incident at the synagogue.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said Jewish institutions in the area had been placed under precautionary lockdown while law enforcement responded.

Temple Israel also operates a preschool facility.