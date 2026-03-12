Democratic criticism of former President Trump’s recent strikes on Iranian targets has revived a familiar ritual in Washington: the sudden rediscovery of constitutional alarm over presidential war powers.

According to the current partisan script and screed, the Constitution supposedly forbids presidents from using military force without congressional authorization and an unmistakably imminent threat. The argument is delivered with solemn urgency, as though a long-settled constitutional boundary has been recklessly crossed.

If that principle had actually governed American practice over the past eighty years, the outrage might carry more weight.

In reality, American presidents of both parties have repeatedly used military force without formal declarations of war, often without prior congressional authorization, and almost always without the presence of an imminent threat against America and Americans. Congress has not declared war since 1942, yet American forces have been sent into combat dozens of times during those decades. Sometimes Congress explicitly authorized military action, as it did before the Gulf War in 1991 and before the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. In many other cases presidents acted first while Congress debated, criticized, and quietly continued funding the operation.

This pattern is not a constitutional anomaly. It is the long-standing and bipartisan American practice of war powers.

Ambiguity about war powers is not even a modern development. It appeared almost immediately in the early republic. Thomas Jefferson ordered naval operations against the Barbary pirates after Tripoli declared war on the United States, initiating a sustained conflict before Congress later formalized aspects of the authorization. The episode demonstrated early on that the line between executive initiative and legislative approval would often blur in practice.

The same dynamic appeared during the Civil War. After the attack on Fort Sumter, Abraham Lincoln called up troops, expanded the armed forces, and ordered a naval blockade before Congress assembled to approve those actions. Lincoln did not wait for legislative perfection while the Union was under attack.

The framers of the Constitution anticipated that emergencies might require such initiative. They gave Congress the authority to declare war but vested the president with command of the armed forces, deliberately creating a system in which the executive could respond to threats and actual hostilities while Congress retained the power to sustain or halt military campaigns. As James Madison framed it, the executive holds the sword while the legislature controls the purse.

The twentieth century followed the same pattern. President Harry Truman committed American forces to Korea without seeking either a declaration of war or specific congressional authorization, describing the conflict as a “police action." Congress neither declared war nor clearly approved the intervention in advance, yet it appropriated funds as the conflict expanded and Americans fought and died.

Vietnam followed another variation. Congress never issued a declaration of war but instead passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution granting President Lyndon Johnson broad authority to use military force in Southeast Asia. What began as a limited authorization soon grew into a massive conflict involving hundreds of thousands of American troops.

More recent presidents have acted in similar fashion. In 1986 President Ronald Reagan ordered airstrikes against Libya after evidence linked Muammar Gaddafi’s regime to the bombing of a Berlin nightclub frequented by American servicemen. The strikes were widely understood as a legitimate, after-the-fact response to state-sponsored terrorism directed at Americans.

President Bill Clinton launched a sustained air campaign in Kosovo in 1999 without a declaration of war. President Barack Obama’s intervention in Libya in 2011 lasted for months without prior congressional authorization. President Joe Biden also ordered airstrikes during his presidency without seeking new congressional approval.

During those episodes, the constitutional sky somehow did not fall.

None of this means there is no legitimate constitutional question about war powers. There clearly is. But the Constitution clearly assigns different responsibilities to the branches of government.

Yet Congress frequently prefers rhetorical outrage to institutional responsibility. Lawmakers have the luxury of condemning military action from the pristine tidiness of a street preacher’s soapbox - while still continuing to fund it. The result is a recurring ritual in which presidents conduct wars while members of Congress from the other side of the aisle denounce them from a safe political distance.

The newest twist in this ritual is the Democrats’ sudden insistence that military action is unconstitutional unless a threat is unmistakably imminent.

In every other realm of national security, prevention is considered common sense. Governments intercept missiles before they land. Intelligence services disrupt terror plots before they mature. Defensive preparations occur before catastrophe arrives. We even eat vegetables in the name of preventative medicine.

Only in the Democrats’ peculiar war-powers theology does prudence supposedly require waiting until danger politely matures into disaster.

The argument becomes even more strained when applied to Iran.

For more than four decades the Iranian regime has sponsored attacks that have killed or maimed thousands of Americans. Its record includes the seizure of the U.S. embassy in 1979, the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983, the Khobar Towers attack in 1996, and the supply IEDs that killed numerous American soldiers during the Iraq War. More recently but still going back decades is their sponsoring of terror proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis which continue to target American forces, facilities, and allies throughout the Middle East.

Iran’s hostility toward the United States is neither hypothetical nor new. It is an enduring pillar of the regime’s IslamoNazi ideology.

Yet even beyond that record lies the more immediate and more severe danger posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions. At the outset of negotiations with the United States, Iranian officials reportedly informed American envoys that they already possessed roughly 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity (only 5% enrichment is needed for civilian use). They also insisted they had an inalienable right to retain both that stockpile and their ballistic missile arsenal.

In diplomatic language, this was less an opening to negotiations than an announcement and a stare-down moment.

Uranium enriched to 60 percent sits alarmingly close to weapons-grade levels. With sufficient stockpiles already in hand, the technical step from that level of enrichment to a nuclear weapon can be measured not in years but in weeks. Combined with Iran’s extensive ballistic missile program, the message was unmistakable: the regime intended to preserve the components necessary for rapid nuclear breakout while negotiating from a position of strategic leverage.

This blatantly arrogant opening gambit was not a gesture of restraint. It was a declaration of capability and a threat.

Under those circumstances, the Democrats’ insistence that American action must wait for a threat to become “imminent" begins to resemble a bureaucratic parody of national security. How much more imminent must danger become before it qualifies as actionable? How staggering must the threat become and how many need to die before Democrats will sign off that the imminence threshold has been breached?

Must Iran issue a formal memorandum to Washington announcing that it has exercised its “inalienable right" to build a nuclear weapon? Must the regime deliver a courteous diplomatic note informing the United States that the “Great Satan" has been selected as the target of its inaugural device?

Perhaps the Democrat standard requires something even more helpful - a polite message explaining that the first bomb has already been placed somewhere in Manhattan, accompanied by a helpful timetable for detonation.

Would that finally satisfy the procedural requirements of the Left’s war-powers purists? Would critics then sigh with relief that the proper protocol had been observed and proudly march back to the negotiating table brimming with appropriately serious bonhomie and eagerness to do “diplomacy"?

The logic collapses under its own absurdity. The purpose of national defense is to prevent catastrophe, not to duly certify it after the fact.

If members of Congress genuinely believe presidential war powers have grown too broad, they possess ample tools to respond. They can legislate clearer restrictions. They can repeal authorizations. They can legitimately wield the power of the purse.

What they should not do is pretend that a long-standing executive practice suddenly became unconstitutional the moment a president from the opposing party exercised it.

The Constitution did not change. What changed was the identity of the president.

For the Democrat’s daily diatribe on constitutionality and imminence, that hyper-partisan distinction too often determines where the serious work of government ends and hypocritical constitutional alarmism suddenly begins.

Daniel Winston is an American-Israeli therapist, lecturer and former adviser to one of Israel’s prime ministers.