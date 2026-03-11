Edited by B. Silberstein

This week’s Parshiyot, Vayakhel-Pekudei, conclude the second Book of the Torah, Shemot. It began with “degradation," the enslavement of Bnei Yisrael (Children of Israel), but it ends with “praise," their liberation and elevation to the status of G-d’s Chosen People.

From Slavery to Revelation

The high point of this odyssey came when our entire nation gathered at Har Sinai (Mount Sinai) to witness and receive Hashem’s Revelation. We thereby became its guardian and expositor. We must teach it to the nations.

Upon receiving the Tablets, Bnei Yisrael set about the construction of the Mishkan (Tabernacle), the dwelling place of the Shechinah (Divine Presence). This week’s portion describes the work of the artisans, who followed every detail of Moshe’s exacting instructions to create the sanctuary and its vessels.

Every one of these elements had a specific design that reflects profound ideas. Of particular interest is the copper basin, which the Torah tells us was made with the mirrors of “the throng [of women] who massed at the entrance of the Tent of Meeting."

(Shemot 38:8)

The Women’s Mirrors

There is a fascinating story behind the women’s generous donation. According to Rashi, these mirrors were not of the ordinary mundane kind, but had an “exotic" history.

The harsh labor Bnei Yisrael were subjected to in Egypt had a devastating impact on family life. The men, exhausted by backbreaking labor and depressed by the bleak situation, were in no mood for marital relations. The “righteous women of that generation" recognized the danger this posed for the growth of the budding nation, so they sought ways to engage their husbands.

They used the mirrors to play games with their men and thereby entice them. In this manner, they conceived children and assured the continuity of Mishpachat Yisrael (the Jewish family).

Were these mirrors holy? Was it appropriate to use them as materials in the construction of G-d’s “dwelling" place? Moshe decided to reject these donations because they were associated with the Yetzer HaRah (evil inclination).

But Hashem overruled him and surprisingly declared that these mirrors were more precious to Him than anything else. It was through them that His nation was preserved in its darkest moment.

What Is Holiness?

What is the deeper meaning behind this story? I believe that it conveys the unique Jewish idea of holiness.

Most people believe that the “holy" is otherworldly and mystical, pertaining to things that are completely separate and apart from ordinary human activity. This outlook assumes that there is something unclean and distasteful about mundane human behavior and is uncomfortable with expressions of man’s carnal nature. Instinctual gratification is perceived as an unwanted necessity that simply cannot be avoided, but that we shouldn't talk about or otherwise render any official “recognition."

Judaism, however, has a totally different view of things: everything Hashem has created is capable of attaining holiness. The Rabbis have said that we should serve G-d with our good andevil inclinations. (Yerushalmi Berachot 9:5) When we utilize our energies for noble goals and gratify our urges according to the purposes Hashem ordained for them, we serve Him and become holy.

Thus, the Rambam says that if we eat, sleep, exercise, and so forth in order that we be in the healthiest condition to serve Hashem, all of these activities are regarded as Mitzvot. (Hilchot Deiot 3:3)

Indeed, if our purpose in engaging in carnal activities is to secure our bodily and psychological health and to procreate, these deeds become holy. Thus, Hashem decreed that Moshe should accept for the Mishkan the mirrors that the righteous women employed to preserve the nation in Egypt.

Elevating the Physical

Our idea of holiness neither condones an escape from the basic necessities of human existence nor disparages any aspect of our physical makeup. To the contrary, we affirm that when we use our mundane instincts for the purposes Hashem ordained for them, we elevate ourselves and become holy.

May we always strive for that ideal.

Shabbat Shalom.