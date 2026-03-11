Every few minutes, another person reads this story and donates. Baby Milcha is only two months old - she cannot speak, cannot ask for help, and cannot fight this battle alone. Her doctors have confirmed that without reaching a specialized pediatric liver center in Geneva or Germany within days, her chances of survival drop with every hour that passes. What you are about to read may be the most important thing you see today.

Her mother, Feiga Tehila, has not left her daughter's bedside. The family has raised $37,022 toward the $180,000 needed for urgent treatment - but the clock is not waiting. 80% of the goal is still missing, and Milcha's body cannot hold on indefinitely.

>> To help send Milcha to life-saving treatment today - donate here now:



Milcha was born healthy. Within her first weeks of life, doctors discovered a severe liver disease that began rapidly attacking her body. Specialists examined her case and delivered a devastating verdict: the treatment she needs does not exist locally. Her only real chance is a specialized pediatric liver center abroad, in Geneva, Switzerland, or Germany. Without reaching one of these hospitals, she may not survive.

Feiga Tehila said, "I am watching my child slip away from me. As a mother, I would give my life for my child, but I cannot give her this chance without help".

The window to act is not weeks. It is not days. It is now. Every hour without treatment is an hour Milcha's body fights this disease alone, without the advanced medical intervention only available abroad.

In just the past few hours, 862 donors from across the world decided not to scroll past. Dmitriy Tokar donated $180. Baruch Penn donated $36. Zach Borell donated $10. Moshe Gideon donated $13. Person after person, from different cities and different backgrounds, made the same choice, to be the reason Milcha lives.

One donor wrote, "Refuah Shelema bimehera! Hatzlacha raba with the immediate fundraising of the complete amount".

Together, 862 people have brought the campaign to $37,022. But the goal is $180,000 - and $142,978 still stands between Milcha and the hospital that can save her.

This campaign has already proven one thing: when people see this story, they act. 862 already have. But the treatment window does not stay open forever, and the funding gap is real. Feiga Tehila said, "Please don't scroll past this. Please don't wait. Please don't assume someone else will help". This moment - right now - is exactly the moment she is speaking about.

>> To join 862 people who chose life for Milcha - donate now before it's too late:

