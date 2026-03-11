For President Trump, the war has already been won, except, perhaps, for the knockout punch that would bring the mullahs down on their knees.

In other words, unconditional surrender.

Of the sort that played out so dramatically September 2, 1945 on the massive battleship USS Missouri, itself a symbol of American power, when General Douglas MacArthur had it assured as a done deal for Japanese officers and officials to come forward, one by one, to sign the articles of surrender.

UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.

Which has a ring to it, isn’t that so?

That is telling it as it is, and that is telling who’s boss.

From Jefferson to Teddy Roosevelt, to MacArthur, America has never been shy about showcasing its prowess.

Or think Patton.

Anyone else?

Oh yeah!

Trump.

Trump is one of those American presidents who lead through the domain of American exceptionalism.

That goes back to President Washington, for whom Trump has an affinity.

Today, he will be happy only when the scene, or something like it, duplicates the drama of unconditional surrender on the USS Missouri.

MacArthur tall in triumph. The defeated enemy bowed in submission.

Trump wants exactly that from those mullahs, so high and mighty when they had their world to themselves, and now their noses in the dust.

Thanks to the combined forces of USA and Israel.

But for Trump it won’t be enough until the enemy is totally defeated, so that it may never rise up again.

There will have to be pictures to eternity to prove American, and Israeli, grandeur.

As was done by MacArthur to glorify his triumph. MacArthur, who travelled with a press corps anyway, made sure to have them cover the event big at the USS Missouri.

Yes, big.

Such is Trump.

Such is the American Way.

