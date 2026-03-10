שר ההגנה ציטט תהילים בפנטגון מחלקת המלחמה של ארה"ב

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth concluded his update on Operation Epic Fury against Iran on Tuesday by quoting the Book of Psalms.

In his remarks, he spoke of the sacrifice by the US service members and closed with Psalm 144: "Blessed be the L-rd, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle. He is my loving G-d and my fortress, my stronghold and my deliverer, my shield in whom I take refuge."

He added a prayer: "May the L-rd grant unyielding strength and refuge to our warriors, Unbreakable protection to them and our homeland, and total victory over those who seek to harm them."