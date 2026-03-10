What neighbors say about living 17 minutes north of Romema

Fifteen years ago, the Toker family made a choice that seemed risky. They left Jerusalem for Givat Zeev when it was still developing. But today? "Young, developing, honestly, the best place there is," Menachem says. "The atmosphere here is simply incredible."



That's the thing about Givat Zeev. What started as a leap of faith became the obvious choice. Today, families aren't pioneering; they're joining a warm and thriving community.

"There's an amazing community here - young, diverse, and most importantly, a perfect fit for me," explains Shlomi Cohen. "And by the way, it's not just for me. Everyone finds his community, his shul, his friends. And everything is so close."

This isn't the "maybe someday" version of suburban Jerusalem living. It's the "right now, successfully living it" version. Schools, shopping, shuls, established Anglo families. It’s all there.

Take it from someone who lives in the neighboring Kanerica development. Pini Einhorn, yes, that Pini, the popular singer, describes what drew him here and his enthusiasm is contagious. “This project is one of the nicest areas in Givat Zeev. It’s not on the bottom and it’s not all the way on the top, it’s like right in the middle of everything. It’s just the perfect zone and place to live. I bought here and I feel really happy that I bought here, because this is a dream that came true. You have the quiet and the peace. It's an amazing place to be, amazing place to live."

Techelet is the newest addition to this established community, built by Mishab, the same developer behind neighboring Kanerica. Also the name on over 100,000 homes across Israel in their 89-year history.

Techelet homes offer you lots of breathing space with incredibly spacious 4-9 room apartments where every family member can claim a corner of their own. Every home is designed for abundant natural light with open views stretching to the horizon. Sukkah balconies, dual parking spaces, and storage are of course all included.

"It’s to move into a spacious apartment, with a large living room, an amazing view and all the advantages in one place," Shlomi Cohen describes. "Givat Zeev is one of the nicest areas to live in right next to Jerusalem proper. The back faces the Holy City, the front faces the landscape, and on a clear day you can even see the sea. Truly powerful."

The awesome location goes beyond peace, views and breathing space. Being over the Green Line, US buyers get complete tax exemption on these properties. No purchase tax (save 8-10%) and no capital gains when you sell.

You’re enjoying suburban life so close to the city. Only 7 minutes to Ramot Mall, 17 minutes to Romema or 18 minutes to Modiin.

